Home / Cities / Others / Agra reports 15 new Covid cases

Agra reports 15 new Covid cases

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Apr 19, 2023 11:00 PM IST

After a gap of two months, Agra reported its first Covid-19 case on March 23, and till date, 169 people have tested positive

The city of the Taj recorded 15 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, after 26 had tested positive on Tuesday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Of the 26 people who had tested positive on Tuesday, two were hospitalised including one at a private hospital and the other in the Covid Ward of SN Medical College of Agra, said Dr AK Srivastava, chief medical officer, Agra.

After a gap of two months, Agra reported its first Covid-19 case on March 23, and till date, 169 people have tested positive. Almost all were treated in home isolation.

In Mathura, no positive cases were reported on Wednesday and the number of active cases remained at 15, said Dr Bhoodev, deputy chief medical officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 agra tuesday wednesday mathura + 3 more
covid-19 agra tuesday wednesday mathura + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out