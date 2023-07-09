Home / Cities / Others / Tourism Police drive continues; 10 more touts held from gates of Taj Mahal

Tourism Police drive continues; 10 more touts held from gates of Taj Mahal

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 09, 2023 06:38 PM IST

At least 10 touts were arrested at the gates of the Taj Mahal in Agra as part of an ongoing campaign by the tourism police unit to crack down on them.

AGRA As part of an ongoing drive, at least 10 touts (locally called ‘lapka’) were arrested on Saturday from the gates of Taj Mahal, said Reena Singh, the in-charge of Tourism Police Station in Agra. Significantly, the tourism police unit is nabbing these touts, who bring a bad name to tourism in the Taj City, dressed in plain clothes.

In all, more than two dozen touts have been nabbed in the last 10 days. (HT File)
In all, more than two dozen touts have been nabbed in the last 10 days. (HT File)

Those arrested included Saif, Ejaj, Rahul Sagar, Arsh Hussain, Asif, Shahrukh, Sanjay Kumar, Dansh Khan, Kamil Khan, and Dilshad. These touts often chase the tourists -- mainly foreigners -- and mislead them for monetary gains. In an earlier campaign, a week ago, 10 other touts were nabbed and on Saturday again, 10 more were caught and issued challan.

In all, more than two dozen touts have been nabbed in the last 10 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out