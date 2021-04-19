Agra witnesses empty roads, downed shutters on Sunday

The life in the Taj city came to a standstill with deserted roads and closed shops after the state government passed the order for closing the markets and offices on Sunday.

Besides, a majority of temples in the twin religious cities of Mathura and Vrindavan also remained shut on Sunday.

The teams of Nagar Nigam went for sanitisation in respective districts and no services apart from essential ones were allowed to open.

“It was unusual to find city roads so deserted but means of transport were available. The police were present at the crossings but did not question those moving with a purpose,” stated Smiti Chobey, a passenger who got down from the train to reach Agra.

However, the police remained strict for compliance with the weekend lockdown and did not allow shops of non-essential items to open. The impact could be witnessed in towns and rural belt as well where markets and offices remained closed. The police remained alert at most of the places.

The essential services like medical shops were open and supply of milk was also maintained.

In Mathura and Vrindavan, prominent temples remained closed on Sunday. “The temple of Dwarkadeesh in Mathura will remain closed till 25th of April,” informed manager and spokesperson of the temple, Rakesh Tiwari. The renowned Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan also remained closed on Sunday.