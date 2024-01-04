Ahead of consecration ceremony, Ram katha, Ramayan paath to be held at temples from Jan 14: Aligarh CDO

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Aligarh district administration will ensure that events such as Ram Katha, Ramayan paath (recital), bhajan kirtan (devotional songs) are organised at Ram temples, Hanuman temples and Valmiki Temples from January 14 to January 22. Consecration ceremony of Ram temple will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. (File photo)

Chief development officer of Aligarh Ankanksha Rana has issued directives to the block development officers (BDO) of Aligarh district to ensure compliance with the orders of the state government.

“These cultural and religious events including Ram Katha, Ramayan paath (recital), and bhajan kirtan (devotional songs) will take place at Ram temples, Hanuman temples and Valmiki temples from January 14 to January 22, statewide” she said.

“The BDOs and Bal Vikas Pariyojana officers are to be named as members of ‘samiti’ constituted at Gram Panchayat level to ensure compliance with the directives. They will ensure registering of data related to information about location of Ram temples, Hanuman temples and Valmiki temples through GPS location by January 10 at the portal of culture department,” said CDO Aligarh.

“Beside GPS location of temples, contact numbers of temple managers are also to be uploaded on the portal of the state culture department. Members of Mahila Dal, Yuva Mangal Dal, Asha, ANM, Anganwadi workers, panchayat assistants will play pivotal role in identifying village nodal officers for these events,” stated Rana.

Various amenities like water supply, security, carpets, sound and light system are to be ensured at temples from January 14 to 22 while obtaining NOC in case required.

Focus of these cultural events will be to spread the ideals and values of Lord Ram among the masses for which lighting of lamps, ‘deepdan’, ‘katha pravachan’ (sermons), and Ramayana paath, Sundar Kand paath are to be undertaken.

The artistes registered with the information office at district level are to be given priority during cultural events at temples. The photos and videos of these proceedings at temples statewide are to be uploaded at portal of the culture department of Uttar Pradesh.