Ahead of U.P. Bird Festival: Over 500 participate in walkathon to raise awareness about birds

LUCKNOW Ahead of the three-day Uttar Pradesh Bird Festival beginning February 1, a pre-event walkathon was organised on Monday. As part of the walkathon, nature lovers walked from 1090 Crossing to Lucknow Zoo in a bid to raise awareness about the birds found in the state.

Holding placards, participants walked the distance braving the chilly winds in the morning. “It’s time we realise the significance of birds in our lives. The ecological system has many parts and components and birds are an important part of it,” said a participant.

The flag-off ceremony of the walkathon was attended by tourism minister Jaiveer Singh, minister of state for forest KP Malik, singer Malini Awasthy, BJP leader Aparna Yadav, head of forest department Mamata Sanjeev Dubey, additional chief secretary, forest Manoj Singh, athlete Sudha Singh along with ITBP personnel and about 500 people from all age groups.

Addressing a press conference called to launch the logo and release mascot for the bird festival, minister Jaiveer Singh said, “The bird festival has environmental and social cause as well. It aims to bring man and nature close and Vijay Sagar sanctuary has been chosen particularly for the event.” He added, “Increasing pollution and excessive use of resources have increased pressure upon natural water bodies and excessive use of pesticides has reduced population of birds, pushing some species on the verge of extinction.”

Mukesh Singh, director Indo-American chamber of commerce, was also present during the release of mascot. On the occasion, senior forest officials pointed out that U.P. has developed 10 Ramsar sites out of the total 75 in India. Ramsar Sites are wetlands of international importance that have been designated under the criteria of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands for containing representative, rare or unique wetland types or for their importance in conserving biological diversity.

India is one of the contracting parties to Ramsar Convention, signed in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971. India signed it on February 1, 1982. The Ramsar sites in U.P. include -- Nawabganj bird sanctuary, Parvati Arga bird sanctuary, Saman bird sanctuary, Samaspur bird sanctuary, Sandi bird sanctuary, Sarsai Nawar, Soor Sarovar, Haiderpur, and Bakhira wildlife sanctuary.