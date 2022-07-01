Air Marshal AP Singh takes over as CAC chief
Air Marshal AP Singh took charge as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the prestigious Central Air Command (CAC) of the Indian Air Force on Friday.
On assuming the charge, the AOC-in-C was presented with a ceremonial guard of honour. He then laid a wreath at the CAC War Memorial paying tribute to the brave Air Warriors who laid down their lives while serving the nation, informed Gp Capt Samir Gangkhedkar, PRO (Defence), Prayagraj.
The Air Marshal was commissioned into the fighter stream of IAF on December 21, 1984. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College. A qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot, he has more than 4900 hours of flying experience.
His operational tenures include being the Flight Commander and Commanding Officer of a MiG-27 Squadron and Air Officer Commanding of an air base. As a test pilot, he has served in ‘Aircraft and System Testing Establishment’ in various ranks and capacities. He led the MiG-29 Upgrade Project Management team in Moscow, Russia, was the LCA Project Director (Flight Test) at ‘National Flight Test Centre’ and Air Defence Commander at South Western Air Command.
Before assuming the present appointment, he was a Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command. For his distinguished service, the Air Marshal was awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal by the President of India on January 26, 2019.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics