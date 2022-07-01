Air Marshal AP Singh takes over as CAC chief

Air Marshal AP Singh took charge as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the prestigious Central Air Command (CAC) of the Indian Air Force on Friday.

On assuming the charge, the AOC-in-C was presented with a ceremonial guard of honour. He then laid a wreath at the CAC War Memorial paying tribute to the brave Air Warriors who laid down their lives while serving the nation, informed Gp Capt Samir Gangkhedkar, PRO (Defence), Prayagraj.

The Air Marshal was commissioned into the fighter stream of IAF on December 21, 1984. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College. A qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot, he has more than 4900 hours of flying experience.

His operational tenures include being the Flight Commander and Commanding Officer of a MiG-27 Squadron and Air Officer Commanding of an air base. As a test pilot, he has served in ‘Aircraft and System Testing Establishment’ in various ranks and capacities. He led the MiG-29 Upgrade Project Management team in Moscow, Russia, was the LCA Project Director (Flight Test) at ‘National Flight Test Centre’ and Air Defence Commander at South Western Air Command.

Before assuming the present appointment, he was a Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command. For his distinguished service, the Air Marshal was awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal by the President of India on January 26, 2019.