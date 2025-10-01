Ajit Pawar asks MHADA to follow regulations while redeveloping bldgs in Air Force zone

Pune: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and former deputy mayor Siddharth Dhende have asked the administration and Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) to ensure that 19 buildings falling within the Air Force restriction zone are redeveloped without raising security concerns. Mumbai, India - December 30, 2019: Rajesh Tope and Ajit Pawar along with their wives respectively during the swearing in ceremony for Maharashtra cabinet expansion at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, India, on Monday, December 30, 2019. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The Yerawada area has several MHADA buildings located on Survey No. 191. These 40-year-old structures have reached the stage of redevelopment. Pawar chaired a review meeting on the issue at Council Hall on September 26, where the administration made a detailed presentation.

District collector Jitendra Dudi, former MLA Sunil Tingre, former deputy mayor Dhende, PMC city engineer Prashant Waghmare, and MHADA chief executive officer Rahul Sakore were present.

MHADA CEO Sakhore said that the redevelopment project will help citizens to get more facilities and new homes with modern amenities. “The MHADA will follow the instructions given by deputy chief minister and other officials in the meeting,” he added.

Dhende said that architect Sharad Mahajan gave a presentation on the proposed plan. “Since these buildings have become old, redevelopment has been planned. The north side of the buildings faces the Air Force compound wall, which could create hurdles due to security concerns.”

He added that in the meeting, the deputy chief minister and senior officials instructed MHADA to strictly follow defence regulations during redevelopment. “A total of 19 buildings fall within the 100-metre restriction zone of the Air Force. Around 500 flat owners reside in these buildings. Their rehabilitation must be ensured in the redevelopment plan,” he said.

As per the new plan, open spaces and amenities such as gardens, sports complexes, schools, and wider roads will be included. The use of additional floor space index (FSI) will ensure that all existing unit holders receive homes in the redeveloped project.

The redevelopment of MHADA buildings in Yerwada has been under discussion for several years but has not progressed. A primary survey by the development authority has found that Pune has around 40,000 MHADA units in need of redevelopment.