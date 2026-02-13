Akhilesh frustrated because SP won’t come to power in UP: Maurya

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that SP president Akhilesh Yadav is making nonsensical statements under stress. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya speaking at a programme organised on Budget 2026 at Zila Panchayat auditorium on Friday. (HT Photo)

The deputy CM, who arrived in Prayagraj on Friday, was asked about Akhilesh Yadav’s claim that a war had broken out between the central and state governments, and will chief minister Yogi Adityanath send Brahmos missiles instead of bulldozers?

Maurya responded, “Akhilesh Yadav is deeply depressed and stressed. He went to Bihar to make Tejashwi Yadav the chief minister, but only with great difficulty managed to make him the leader of the opposition. Since then, Akhilesh Yadav has been making nonsensical statements.”

Maurya arrived in the city to attend a programme organised on Budget 2026 at Zila Panchayat auditorium on Friday.

The central and state government budgets are so impressive that he (Akhilesh) sees the future, not just 2027 but 2047, as a blur. He can dream big dreams of power, but he is frustrated because he cannot achieve it. Under the Prime Minister’s guidance, the state government is performing brilliantly.

Responding to Akhilesh Yadav calling the BJP government corrupt, the deputy chief minister said, “What should I say about those who withdrew cases against terrorists? He was a chief minister who supported terrorists.

“When he was chief minister, he practised appeasement politics. He suppressed backward classes and Dalits, committed corruption in recruitment, and encroached upon land. Police stations were run by goons, not police officers; districts were run by mafia-type MLAs and MPs, not DMs and Captains. Such anarchy was unacceptable in Uttar Pradesh, so the SP was ousted. We won the first time, won the second time, and will win again in 2027.

Responding to a question about demolitions in the Dal Mandi area of Varanasi, he said, “We don’t practise Muslim appeasement, we pursue development. If we displace people, we also rehabilitate them.”

The deputy chief minister said that the youth are enthusiastic about the budget. A robust law and order system, along with a good road, rail, and air network, will attract large-scale investment, generate employment, and expand India’s economy.