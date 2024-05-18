Alcoholic man allegedly killed, body burnt by wife and minor son in Assam

A woman along with her minor son were arrested in Assam’s Jorhat district on Friday for allegedly killing her husband and burning his body, police said. Police reached the area and recovered the half burnt body. (Representative Image)

According to the officials, the lady has revealed that her alcoholic husband was assaulting her and to protect her son, she took this step. “They first killed him and tried to burn the body when the locals noticed and informed us,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

The incident happened at Murmuria tea estate at Jorhat’s Mariani area on Thursday night. The deceased, identified as Prahalad Soren, was a tea garden worker, according to police.

Locals said they noticed that Soren’s family members were burning something near their house on Thursday late night and they informed police suspecting something unusual.

Police reached the area and recovered the half burnt body. “We detained the lady along with her minor son and later arrested them,” officials said.

Officials said that they have registered a case against the lady under sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Mariani Police Station.

“They’ll be produced before court, and we are investigating the matter further. Since the boy is a juvenile, he’ll be interrogated under Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015,” said the superintendent of police (SP) of Jorhat district, Shwetank Mishra.