Aligarh admn asks heads to install CCTV cameras at religious places

In the wake of the recent incident in Kanpur, the Aligarh district administration and the police called a peace committee meeting and interacted with religious heads of different faiths on Tuesday. Selva Kumari J, DM, Aligarh and Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP, Aligarh, urged them to have CCTV cameras installed at religious places to spot nuisance makers.

The meeting was held on Tuesday and religious heads attending the meet agreed to maintain harmony in light of the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb where co-existence was the key word in this belt of the nation.

Mukesh Sharma from Dauji Temple at Babri Mandi and Mohammad Meraj-ul-Haq spoke on the occasion and sought vigil on fringe elements inclined on disturbing peace and tranquillity by raising provocative issues.

The DM and SSP Aligarh urged denizens to take screenshots of anything objectionable posted on social media and inform the police and administration instead of reacting to it. They assured them of suitable action without bias.

SSP Aligarh issued a mobile number 9454402817 to report any notorious activities provoking communal sentiments.

“Install CCTV cameras at religious places to keep an eye on anti-social elements and report to police about this. The chief minister has categorically stated that there will be zero tolerance towards nuisance-makers. Thus, we need to cooperate in having peace and tranquillity,” said Naithani and Selva Kumari J during the meeting.