Allahabad HC flags listing lapses in MP/MLA cases

The Allahabad high court has expressed concern that high-priority criminal cases involving Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) are either being listed before non-designated courts of the HC or placed too low in the cause list, effectively preventing their hearing. Allahabad high court

A division bench comprising Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh and Justice Indrajeet Shukla issued these directions while hearing a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) titled In Re Designated Courts For MPs/MLAs. The Bench noted with surprise that several priority matters were either being posted before non-designated courts leading to entries marking them as “wrongly listed” or placed very low on cause lists, which effectively prevented effective hearings due to heavy judicial rosters.

“Listing a matter before a non-designated court prevents hearing... Further, listing the case low down in the cause list effectively prevents hearing of such cases,” the Bench observed. It held that only proper listing would enable the State prosecution to make effective mentionings for expeditious disposal.

To streamline administrative monitoring of trials across trial courts, the HCt instructed key upgrades to the portal for monitoring MP/MLA matters. The bench emphasised introducing stage-wise parameter generation, colour-coded tracking to ensure adherence to Supreme Court timeline directives, drop-down menus for trial judges to state reasons for delay, and automated periodic audit reports.

Regarding original trial court records lying at the HC, the bench directed the registrar (J) (criminal) to submit a revised comprehensive chart within three weeks, explicitly indicating the trial stage of each pending case. Furthermore, prosecution authorities and judicial officers were requested to provide inputs to refine supervision mechanisms.

The high court will resume hearing the matter on November 6, 2026.