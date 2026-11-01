What I Learned in ‘Dalifornia,’ China’s Laid-Back Capital of Doing Nothing

DALI, China—I could see why they call this place “Dalifornia.” A bookstore and cafe in Dali.

Mountains surround a charming town next to a lake so big its Chinese name is “ear-shaped sea.” The weather is mild year-round.

It is no wonder Dali became known in recent years as the place where young Chinese people go to escape the rat race and tangping—which means “lie flat” and refers to giving up on work or generally doing the bare minimum.

I came to Dali in southern China’s Yunnan province to try to understand the disillusionment among young people in the country. What I found was that many of these drifters were tired of doing nothing. They wanted to get back to work.

“It’s too easy and comfortable in Dali. I’m very afraid that if I stay here, I’ll just keep being lazy like this, ‘lying flat,’ ” said Raye Wang, a 26-year-old from the western city of Chongqing, who hadn’t had a full-time job in three years. “I’ve just reached this age where I feel I absolutely must do something. I need to work. I’ve had enough rest.”

Wang said she previously worked in video production and has supported herself with some part-time work. She said she was thinking of learning a trade such as tattooing.

China’s urban jobless rate among 16-to-24-year-olds, excluding students, stands at about 18%. The rate is roughly 7% for the 25-to-29 age group, above the overall unemployment rate of around 5%.

Earlier this year, the country’s intelligence agency warned against “lying flat,” saying that “foreign anti-China hostile forces” were luring young people into lives of idleness.

Some hiring managers in China told me the attitude of young job seekers is at fault, describing them as lazy, picky and weak. Some might be. But the jobless numbers suggest there is a bigger economic problem.