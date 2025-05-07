Allahabad HC issues notices to Centre, state on PIL over monkey menace

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday issued notices to the animal welfare board of India, ministry of environment, forest and climate change, the Uttar Pradesh government, and others in response to a PIL highlighting the rising monkey population, increasing man-monkey conflict, and the starvation and inhumane conditions faced by monkeys. Allahabad HC (File)

The court also directed the Centre, the UP government and local municipal bodies to inform it about any action plans implemented or proposed to address the issue.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra also issued notices to the UP state animal welfare board, district magistrate of Ghaziabad, Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam, Nagar Palika Parishads of Loni, Modi Nagar, Murad Nagar, Khoda Makanpur, the society for prevention of cruelty to animals and the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA).

The court asked these authorities to respond by July 10, detailing the steps taken and future strategies to control the monkey menace.

The PIL was filed by Vineet Sharma, a BJP leader and social worker and Prajakta Singhal, a BTech student—both residents of Ghaziabad. They expressed concern over the growing human-monkey conflict and the suffering of monkeys due to lack of food and shelter across several districts of the state.

The petition seeks directions for the preparation of an urgent action plan, establishment of infirmaries and veterinary care centres, provision of rescue vans, relocation of monkeys to forest areas, arrangement of adequate food supplies, and the setting up of a 24x7 grievance redressal helpline.

Appearing for the petitioners, counsels Akash Vashishtha and Pawan Kumar Tiwari informed the court that the issue had reached a critical level, affecting every section of society—especially the elderly, women and school children. Schools were reportedly struggling to ensure student safety.

“The animal welfare board of India, as the apex advisory and expert body under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, is mandated to devise an action plan. However, it currently has no strategy in place despite the gravity of the situation,” submitted Vashishtha.

He further argued that municipalities, under the Municipal Corporation and Municipalities Acts, are also legally obligated to manage animal-related nuisances, confine dangerous animals, and ensure public safety.

“This petition seeks a balance between the rights under Article 21 (Right to Life and Personal Liberty) and the rights of animals, particularly their right to food,” Vashishtha added.