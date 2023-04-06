Lawyers’ strike: HC issues notices to office bearers of Kanpur bar association

PRAYAGRAJ A bench of seven judges of the Allahabad high court -- led by Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker -- has issued notices to the office bearers of the Kanpur Bar Association for boycotting work in courts.

The bench said Kanpur Bar Association and the Lawyers' Association, Kanpur Nagar are on continuous strike.

The bench -- comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker and Justices Sunita Agarwal, Surya Prakash Kesarwani, Manoj Kumar Gupta, Anjani Kumar Mishra, KJ Thaker, MC Tripathi -- observed, “In the present case, despite sincere efforts being made by this court, the lawyers are adamant not to perform their work in the court and their actions are creating hurdles in dispensation of justice, which is nothing but a sort of contempt of courts.”

It added, “In the given facts and circumstances of the case, we feel it appropriate to issue notices to Sri Naresh Chandra Tripathi, President, Kanpur Bar Association, Sri Anurag Srivastava, General Secretary, Kanpur Bar Association, Sri Ravindra Sharma, President, the Lawyers’ Association, Kanpur Nagar and Sri Sharad Kumar Shukla, General Secretary, the Lawyers’ Association, Kanpur Nagar.”

The bench said Kanpur Bar Association and the Lawyers’ Association, Kanpur Nagar are on continuous strike. Initially, they were only boycotting the Court of District & Sessions Judge, Kanpur Nagar but since March 25, they started to boycot the entire courts of Kanpur judgeship, hampering the entire judicial process.

The court issued notices to office bearers of bar association of Kanpur Nagar. The notices will be served upon the aforesaid office-bearers through the Commissioner of Police, Kanpur Nagar, directing them to remain present personally before High Court on April 7 at 10 am. As an interim measure, the court directed that the lawyers shall resume their work forthwith and to purge the contempt and in case, any hindrance is created by any of the lawyer or office bearers, the same would be viewed seriously.

The court further said, “The District Magistrate and the Commissioner of Police, Kanpur Nagar are also directed to affix this order on the notice board of both the Bar Associations and other conspicuous places inside the Court premises.” In the given facts and circumstances of the case, the Chairman, Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh is also requested to assist the court and to remain present today at 10 am before the court.