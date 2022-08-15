Allahabad HC lawyers take out Tiranga Yatra

Tiranga Yatra of Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) organised to mark the 75th Independence Day was flagged off by the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court along with some other judges on Sunday.

On the occasion, Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal along with Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta, Justice Piyush Agarwal and Justice Manju Rani Chauhan handed over the national flag to the bar association.

While addressing the lawyers, the chief justice took a mass pledge along with lawyers to maintain the glorious traditions of the Allahabad High Court.

Ashutosh Tripathi, joint secretary press of Allahabad high court bar association informed that the president of the association, Radha Kant Ojha and secretary SD Singh Jadaun also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

The huge procession with lawyers on their two-wheelers began from the main gate of the Allahabad high court. Thereafter, after passing through Ambedkar crossing, Shubhash crossing, Vivekanand crossing, Maharana Pratap crossing, statue of Lal Padmdhar at Kutchehry, Luxmi talkies crossing, Allahabad University, Balson crossing, it concluded at Chandrashekhar Azad park.