Allahabad HC lawyers take out Tiranga Yatra
Tiranga Yatra of Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) organised to mark the 75th Independence Day was flagged off by the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court along with some other judges on Sunday.
On the occasion, Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal along with Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta, Justice Piyush Agarwal and Justice Manju Rani Chauhan handed over the national flag to the bar association.
While addressing the lawyers, the chief justice took a mass pledge along with lawyers to maintain the glorious traditions of the Allahabad High Court.
Ashutosh Tripathi, joint secretary press of Allahabad high court bar association informed that the president of the association, Radha Kant Ojha and secretary SD Singh Jadaun also addressed the gathering on the occasion.
The huge procession with lawyers on their two-wheelers began from the main gate of the Allahabad high court. Thereafter, after passing through Ambedkar crossing, Shubhash crossing, Vivekanand crossing, Maharana Pratap crossing, statue of Lal Padmdhar at Kutchehry, Luxmi talkies crossing, Allahabad University, Balson crossing, it concluded at Chandrashekhar Azad park.
-
Bengaluru techie dies while trying to raise national flag: Report
A 33-year-old software engineer fell to Vishwas Kumar's death Sunday while hoisting the national flat at his home in Bengaluru's Hennur area, according to a report by The Times of India. According to the media report, Vishwas Kumar and his parents are from Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada. Kumar worked at a private IT firm in the city. Kumar died a few hours later. Vishwas Kumar is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter.
-
Independence Day: 5 iconic places in Bengaluru that are illuminated in tricolour
The country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day and many iconic places across the nation have been decorated with tri-coloured lights. Vidhana Soudha Vidhana Soudha is illuminated in tri colour from August 15 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations and thousands of people have been visiting the place at night to experience the lighting.2.
-
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
-
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
-
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics