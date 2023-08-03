Atala violence: HC grants bail to Javed Pump in damage to public property case

The Allahabad high court on Wednesday granted bail to Javed Mohammad alias Javed Pump in another case of 2022, related to damage to public property. (Pic for representation)

Javed Pump came into limelight after the Atala violence of June 10 last year. Atala area of Prayagraj had witnessed violence and arson after the Friday prayers in which policemen were injured in stone-pelting and a truck and a few bikes were torched.

It is alleged that Mohammad Javed had given a call for the protest (which turned violent) against the controversial statements of a BJP leader on Prophet Mohammad.

Justice Pankaj Bhatia allowed the bail application filed by Javed.

An FIR was registered in 2022, under section 147 (rioting) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of IPC and 3/4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act,1984, at police station Khuldabad of Prayagraj.

As per the version of the FIR, during the demonstration certain streetlights etc., were broken and wires were burnt. The applicant was not named in the FIR; subsequently on the basis of identification by a sub-inspector the name of the applicant surfaced.

Senior advocate SFA Naqvi appearing for Javed argued, “Javed was not named in the FIR, there is no reliable evidence that he was the person involved in damaging the streetlights, etc;”

The court after hearing parties concerned, while allowing the bail plea, observed, “Considering the nature of allegations, the punishment prescribed and the fact that the name of the applicant has surfaced only in the statement of sub-inspector, the applicant is entitled to be enlarged on bail. In view thereof, the application is allowed.”

He will be released on bail after fulfilling bail bonds on his furnishing a personal bond with two sureties of Rs.25,000 each to the satisfaction of court concerned.