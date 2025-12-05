Search
Allahabad High Court issues show-cause notice to ‘pairokar’ for recording court proceedings

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Dec 05, 2025 07:14 am IST

A bench headed by Justice Krishan Pahal described the act as a “serious interference with the administration of justice” and observed that it constituted a prima facie case of criminal contempt.

The Allahabad High Court on Monday took serious exception to a ‘pairokar’ (deponent) who was caught recording court proceedings on his mobile phone, and issued him a show-cause notice for contempt of court.

The case has been referred to the Chief Justice for the nomination of a different Bench. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
The incident occurred during the hearing of a bail application filed by Ravendra Kumar Dhobi. The court noticed that the accused’s ‘pairokar’ was recording the proceedings without permission.

Justice Pahal remarked that such conduct amounts to “substantial interference with the due course of justice” under the Contempt of Courts Act. The bench’s order stated: “The said act… amounts to contempt of Court. This act constitutes a serious interference with the administration of justice and a prima facie case of criminal contempt.”

Consequently, the Court issued a notice to the “pairokar”, returnable on December 18, 2025, directing him to show cause why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him.

Following the incident, Justice Pahal directed that the matter be listed before an appropriate Bench and “not before him”. The case has been referred to the Chief Justice for the nomination of a different Bench.

