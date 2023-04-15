Home / Cities / Others / Lawyers’ strike: District judge Kanpur transferred to JTRC Lucknow

Lawyers’ strike: District judge Kanpur transferred to JTRC Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 15, 2023 08:22 PM IST

It is relevant to mention that the Kanpur lawyers were on indefinite strike since March 16, 2023, seeking transfer of district judge

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court has transferred the district judge of Kanpur, Sandeep Jain, to Judicial Training and Research Centre (JTRC), Lucknow.

Decision taken by Allahabad high court. (HT Photo)
Decision taken by Allahabad high court. (HT Photo)

In a notification (dated April 15) issued by the registrar general of Allahabad high court, Rajeev Bharti, district and sessions judge, Kanpur, on an order, passed by the court, has been attached to judicial training and research institute, Lucknow, with immediate effect.

It is relevant to mention that the Kanpur lawyers were on indefinite strike since March 16, 2023, seeking transfer of district judge. Later, a seven-judge bench of Allahabad high court on April 7 initiated contempt proceedings against office-bearers of the Kanpur Bar Association and Lawyers’ Association, Kanpur Nagar for going on an indefinite strike in district court and for ‘paralysing the judicial work at Kanpur Nagar’.

prayagraj lucknow transfer order allahabad high court kanpur registrar general notification district judge
prayagraj lucknow transfer order allahabad high court kanpur registrar general notification district judge + 6 more
Saturday, April 15, 2023
