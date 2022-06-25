Allahabad University’s academic council approves fee hike of courses, hostels from new session

Allahabad University (AU) has kick-started the process of increasing the fees of all courses from the new academic session 2022-23.

The central varsity’s academic council—the top decision-making body for all academic affairs— on Saturday after detailed discussion resolved that the fee for different undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral courses would be increased from the new academic session.

“The fees of different courses of the university have not changed in the past many decades and the government is increasingly stressing the need for the universities to generate their funds. There is a reduction in the grants to the university and for effective management and running of the institution it is important to revise the current fee structure,” said AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor confirming the development.

Sharing the decision taken by the academic council meeting that was chaired by AU vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava, Prof Kapoor said that it gave a green signal for the fee structure of all the regular UG, PG and PhD courses to be revised commensurate with the fees of other major central universities and in accordance with the recommendation of the AU finance committee.

The hiked fee will be applicable for students taking admission from the session 2022-23. The fee hike will not be applicable for the present (old) students, she clarified.

It is worth mentioning that the tuition fee of the university has remained at ₹12 since 1912.

The academic council also approved 10 new integrated 5-year courses to be introduced on the AU campus. These include BA/BSc and MA/MSc in yoga and meditation, BTech and MTech in computer science and engineering with a major in artificial intelligence, BA/BSc and MA/MSc in disaster management and environmental studies besides BSc and MSc in food and nutrition. Other integrated courses approved include BCA and MCA in data science, BBA and MBA, BDesign and MDesign in fashion design and technology, BSc and MSc in food technology as well as MSc and PhD in cognitive science, human computer interaction and cognitive and clinical neuropsychology along with BA-LLB (Hons).

Taking cognizance of the hostels being in a poor state the council resolved on their being renovated. The university has 20 hostels including the recently acquired Hindu hostel. The academic council also noted that the fees need to be hiked for the fresh inducted students to ensure the smoother functioning of the hostels and provide optimum facilities to them. The fee hike will not be applicable to the present students, the PRO said.

Taking note of many incidents of maligning the reputation of the university and posting derogatory remarks against the institution on social media and the media, the panel resolved that if a student is found continuously posting these remarks, disciplinary action will be taken against the student concerned. “Likewise, it was also decided that if a faculty member is found making such remarks, stringent action will be taken against him/her after approval of the executive council,” Prof Kapoor said.

The academic council also approved a combined faculty-wise Pre-PhD programme instead of each department running its programme. The programme will follow the UGC-approved guidelines in principle.

“In order to make the implementation of the programme more efficient and effective, a separate fee for the Pre-PhD course was also proposed. The Pre-PhD programme will be faculty-wise and will have a separate course fee and exam to cover the cost of conducting the course effectively. The programme and the fees will be effective from session 2022-23 and will not be applicable for the present students,” the PRO explained.

AU’s Dean (research and development) Prof SI Rizvi was awarded a certificate of appreciation for the creation of a smart classroom for the life sciences departments from the various project funds from the departments of home science, zoology, botany, biochemistry and centre of biotechnology during the meeting.