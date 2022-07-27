Amarnath Yatra halted in Ramban after closure of Jammu-Srinagar national highway

The annual Amarnath Yatra faced another brief disruption on Wednesday following closure of 270 km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Ramban, said officials.

“Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44) is blocked at Mehar in Ramban due to shooting stones. People are advised not to travel on Jammu-Srinagar national highway without confirmation from traffic control units at Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban,” said a J&K traffic police officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also informed that the up convoy of Amarnath pilgrims from Jammu to the holy cave shrine has been halted at Yatri Niwas in Chanderkote.

Also Read:Jammu-Srinagar national highway partially restored

“The NHAI has pressed its men and machinery to clear the debris and restore the affected stretches. It may take three to four hours to get it through,” he added.

Earlier, a total of 1147 pilgrims left Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu city at 3:50am on Wednesday in 42 vehicles for the holy cave shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas.

“476 pilgrims in 18 vehicles opted for Baltal base camp and the remaining 671 pilgrims in 24 vehicles preferred Pahalgam base camp.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, they have been kept in Yatri Niwas base camp in Chanderkote in Ramban district due to closure of Jammu-Srinagar national highway,” said a yatra official.