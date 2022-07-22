Amarnath Yatra from Jammu suspended due to inclement weather
The Amarnath Yatra was suspended from Jammu on Friday due to inclement weather and rain-triggered landslides on the 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Ramban.
While no fresh batch was allowed to leave the base camp in Jammu city, around 5,000 devotees, who were staying at the Yatri Niwas in Ramban, were permitted to proceed for the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps, following one-way restoration of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
A duty officer at the base camp in Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, said, “No fresh batch of pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu city on Friday morning due to inclement weather and the bad state of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. They will be allowed to proceed on Saturday morning, subject to the green signal from higher authorities.”
Additional deputy magistrate, Ramban, Harbans Lal Sharma, who is also the nodal officer for Amarnath Yatra, said, “Nearly 5,000 Amarnath pilgrims, who had reached Ramban from Jammu on Thursday and were staying in Yatri Niwas at Chanderkote, were allowed to proceed to the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps in Kashmir following one-way restoration of the highway. Their convoys left around 8.30am.
The highway was reopened for one-way traffic on Thursday night after its closure due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by heavy rain at several places in Ramban. The yatra had also been suspended from Jammu due to bad weather on July 10, and was resumed on July 11.
As many as 1,24,714 pilgrims have left for the Valley from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp since June 29. The yatra is slated to conclude on August 11. Around 50 pilgrims have lost their lives during the course of the pilgrimage so far, including the 15 pilgrims who lost their lives in flash floods at the cave shrine on July 1.
Officials review arrangements for Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra
Security, transport arrangements for pilgrims, langers, medical facilities, sanitation, water and power supply, traffic, lodging and boarding of pilgrims were taken up during the meeting.
Deputy commissioner, Poonch, apprised the divisional commissioner that around 12 places with a capacity to accommodate 4,000 people had been identified.
The meeting was attended by director tourism Vivekanand Rai, Jammu deputy commissioner Avny Lavasa, and senior officers of police, traffic, health, allied departments and members of Baba Amarnath and Budha Amarnath Yatri Niyas among others. Deputy commissioners of Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi and SSPs attended the meeting virtually.
The yatra, which will take place after a two-year hiatus, will commence on July 29 from Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu.
-
J&K Administrative Council meet: New medical college to come up in Udhampur
The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council, which met under the chairpersonship of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, approved the establishment of a new government medical college in Udhampur on Friday. The project is slated to be completed by 2024-25. An official spokesperson observed that the medical college at Udhampur will improve the doctor-patient ratio in Jammu and Kashmir as the intake capacity of MBBS students will increase by 100 seats.
-
Two students score 100% in CBSE class 10 exams
Two students of Delhi Public School in Navi Mumbai, Visharad Srivastava and Mahika Gupta, scored a perfect 100% in their Class 10 CBSE exams, results of which were declared on Friday. Both Srivastava and Gupta have always been among the school's toppers. An avid reader, Srivastava enjoys listening to music in his free time. DPS focused on improving the students' writing and reading skills post-pandemic.
-
CBSE class 10 & 12 results out; performance back to pre-Covid levels
Mumbai: The Central Board for Secondary Examination on Friday released the results for class 10 and class 12 board exams, with performance falling closer to pre-pandemic levels, but remaining higher than that in 2019 and 2020. This year, for both classes, CBSE conducted exams in two terms. For final results, in case of theory papers, 30% weightage has been given to term 1 and 70% to term 2.
-
NHSRCL invites bids for constructing BKC station
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited has invited new bids to fund the designing and construction of an underground railway station at Bandra Kurla Complex for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed train corridor. The invitation for new bids has been issued after the new government cleared all land hurdles in Maharashtra last week. The body requires 4.82 hectares of land in the Mumbai suburban area for the construction of the high-speed train corridor.
-
Govt transfers Rashmi Shukla’s phone tapping case to CBI
Mumbai: The State Government on Friday issued orders to shift the investigation into IPS officer Rashmi Shukla's alleged breach of Official Secrets Act from Mumbai police to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Another case involving BJP leader Girish Mahajan who is a close associate of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has also been handed over to the CBI as per a home department order.
