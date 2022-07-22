Jammu-Srinagar national highway partially restored
The 270km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather surface link that connects Kashmir to the outside world, was partially restored for traffic on Thursday evening at Ramban, said officials. The highway remained blocked through the day due to landslides and shooting stones trigged by overnight rains in the district.
Ramban district police chief, SSP Mohita Sharma said, “The road has been restored for one-way traffic in Ramban. However, heavy-motor vehicles remain stranded at different places. Around 4,703 Amarnath Yatris, who had arrived on Thursday morning from Jammu for their pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine, have been given shelter at Yatri Niwas base camp at Chanderkote. Hopefully, they will be allowed to move for Pahalgam and Baltal base camps on Friday morning.”
The officials said 2,001 pilgrims headed for Baltal were the first to leave the Bhagwati Nagar camp in 54 vehicles, followed by the second convoy of 102 vehicles carrying 2,702 pilgrims to Pahalgam.
With this, a total of 1,24,714 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the Valley since June 29, according to the officials.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has pressed its officials to clear the affected stretch. According to the traffic police control room, nearly 1,200 vehicles were stranded between Ramban and Panthiyal alone.
The 43-day Amarnath Yatra to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas commenced on June 30. So far, over 2.20 lakh pilgrims have offered prayers at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice Shiv lingam, the officials said. The pilgrimage is scheduled to end on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
So far, 35 people, mostly pilgrims, have died during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. This excludes 15 pilgrims who died in a flash flood near the cave shrine on July 8, the officials said.
-
J-K National Conference leader murder case: Delhi HC seeks status report from police on accused bail plea
The Delhi high court has sought a status report from the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on a bail plea moved by murder accused in Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir, who was murdered last year in Delhi. The main accused Harpreet Singh Khalsa is still absconding and Police is making efforts to arrest him, lawyers argued.
-
ED summons Sonia Gandhi: Senior Congress leaders court arrest in Jammu
Several top leaders of Congress, including former ministers, legislators, corporators, DCC presidents, frontal heads, courted their arrest during a demonstration at Shaheedi Chowk here against ED summons to Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi. The JKPCC called it a “part of vendetta politics of Modi government”. Carrying placards, they raised slogans in favour of Sonia Gandhi and against BJP government.
-
Opposition rebuffs Centre’s claims that Kashmiri Pandits haven’t migrated from Valley after 2019
The mainstream leaders have hit out at the Union government for its claims that no Kashmiri Pandit migrated from Kashmir after 2019 as the union territories are on the “path to development”. It was also stated that from August 5, 2019 till July 9 this year, 128 security force personnel and 118 civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.
-
51 couples enter wedlock in mass marriage ceremony in Srinagar
As many as 51 couples tied the knot in a mass marriage ceremony in Srinagar on Thursday. The brides and grooms assembled at a marriage-cum-community hall near Barabarshah where clerics performed the nikah ceremonies. The ceremony was the initiative of 'We, The Helping Hands Foundation,' an NGO. It gifted the couples marriage kits and personalised items.
-
Owner of UP printing press held in Himachal constable recruitment paper leak case
Himachal Pradesh Police has arrested the owner of a printing press located in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a constable recruitment paper leak case in the state. A resident of Vaishali in UP's Ghaziabad, Sailendra Vikram Singh is the owner of Immense Solutions Private Limited at the Sahibabad industrial area in Gaziabad from where the paper for recruitment of police constables was published in March. The paper held on March 27 was cancelled by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on May 6.
