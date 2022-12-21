Ambala police bust inter-state immigration fraudsters’ gang, 5 held

The special investigation team (SIT) of Ambala police have busted an inter-state immigration fraudsters’ gang and arrested five accused. The police have also recovered ₹37-lakh cash, six luxury cars, including Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Mercedes-Benz C-class, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Ford Endeavour Sport and a Toyota Fortuner, along with a bullet bike and 113 passports from their possession.

The prime accused, Gagandeep Singh alias Hunny, from Ambala Cantonment, who runs a confectionary store, has also been arrested, superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as , Deep Singh Kala alias Golu from Delhi, Amandeep Singh alias Sonu from Ambala City, Pradeep Kumar from Noida and Prabhjot Singh alias Bablu from Ludhiana.

A spokesperson said while Prabhjot is currently in police remand, all others are lodged in Central Jail.

The SIT was led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Cantt) Ram Kumar.

Randhawa said the nexus came to light when Narender Singh, a resident of Cantonment, filed a complaint against Hunny and his now absconding brother Ginni for allegedly duping him of ₹2-lakh (taken as advance) on the pretext of settling his family of three in United Kingdom in ₹20 lakh.

“In the case, we managed to arrest Hunny who is involved in sending people abroad through illegal means for last several years, operating through their confectionery shop. Later, Deep was arrested from Trilokpuri in the national capital and both were taken in remand,” the SP added.

Randhawa further said that during the course of investigation, another local, Amandeep was arrested, who was into monetary tasks assigned by Hunny and Ginni.

“We also arrested Pardeep, who was into preparing files and arranging forged documents such as IT returns, educational or others for applicants. Punjab’s Prabhjot is the latest arrest and is Amandeep’s aide. During searches, we recovered 113 passports and scores of scanned passport copies of UK, Europe and USA. We have seized bank accounts with amount ₹33.60-lakh and identified properties made through proceeds of crime,” the SP added.

The top cop also appealed to the public, who might have been duped by this group, to come forward with their complaint.