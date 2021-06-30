Ambedkar centre to have 25-foot-high statue of Baba Saheb

Lucknow: The Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Cultural Centre, foundation of which was laid by President Ram Nath Kovind here on Tuesday, will have a 25-foot-high statue of Dr Ambedkar, according to state government officials.

As per officials, the centre will come up on 5493.52 sq metre nazul land in front of the Aishbagh Eidgah. The project’s estimated cost is ₹45.04 crore.

The centre will have an auditorium with the capacity to seat 750 people, a library, research centre, picture gallery, museum and a multi-purpose convention centre.

It will also have a cafeteria, dormitory and other facilities.

Speaking at the foundation laying event, chief minister Yogi Adityanath pointed out that construction work of the centre would soon start.

The Yogi Adityanath cabinet’s nod for the project just about nine months before assembly polls in February-March next year is being viewed as an attempt to woo Dalit voters.

The project is also being seen as the BJP’s answer to Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati’s grand Ambedkar Memorial spread over 107 acres in Gomti Nagar, which came up during her tenure as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in 2008.