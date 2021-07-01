Amid growing tension, Karnal DC meets representatives of Sikh, Ror communities

Amid reports of growing tension between members of the Sikh and Ror communities over the arrest of Kurukshetra youth Vishal Jood in Australia, Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and SP Ganga Ram Punia held a meeting with members of both communities.

As per information, the DC and the SP had apprised them that some youths are trying to create tension between both communities over Jood’s issue.

The DC reportedly told them that strict action will be taken if anybody is found spreading hate. He asked representatives of the communities to speak to the youths of their respective communities over the matter.

The SP said there were reports from police officials that messages related to the communities are being circulated on the social media and police are working on the issue.

Some people had also attacked a police party in Nissing recently when the team reached their following reports of the possibility of clash between two communities.

Members of Ror community are holding protests in Kurukshetra and Karnal for release of Jood who went to Australia to study and was arrested on April 16 in Sydney for his alleged involvement in three suspected hate crimes and alleged attack on Sikhs in Sydney in March and April.

Following protests, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP MPs from Kurukshetra and Karnal have already taken up the issue with Union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar, seeking his intervention for Jood’s release.

According to a statement issued by the CM’s office recently, the Union minister had assured Khattar that he will take steps to ensure immediate release of Jood.