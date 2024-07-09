Amid protests, Haryana CM puts plans for Daulatabad landfill site on hold

Gurugram: Amid protests on the Dwarka Expressway by groups of residents, villagers and farmers against the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) plan to process fresh waste at a site in Daulatabad, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday instructed the local administration and the corporation to look for an alternative site. The protesting residents had been urging the civic body to explore alternative locations for a waste processing facility. Last month, MCG announced that it will begin processing waste at Daulatabad to ease the load at the Bandhwari landfill, which has long been a source of pollution for the locals. (HT PHOTO)

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that they had started looking for alternative sites. “We are looking at nearby areas such as Tauru, Sohna, Nuh and Farrukhnagar. We have also discussed the plan to have multiple decentralised sites so that the entire pressure is not on one site. The land will be taken by the panchayat and rent will be paid to them so that they have a rental income,” he said.

A group of villagers from Daulatabad said they will not let the MCG use the new site for dumping garbage. Sunny Daulatabad, a resident of the village said, “We met the chief minister and he immediately took action assuring us he would see that the new site is not close to any residential area,” he said.

“We are thankful to the CM and top officials for conceding to the sentiments of DXP sector residents. This decision shows a deep respect for the community’s concerns about environmental sustainability and public health. Moving forward, we are committed to transforming Dwarka Expressway sectors into an environmentally sustainable area over the next few months. This includes enhancing waste management practices, increasing green cover, and promoting eco-friendly initiatives that will benefit both current residents and future generations,” said Sunil Sareen, former president of Imperial Gardens, Sector 102, and Deputy Convenor of DXP-GDA.