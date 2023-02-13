Among int’l cuisines, millet dishes & Awadhi platter catch fancy of G20 guests

LUCKNOW A carefully curated bouffage of international cuisine, along with regional Indian delicacies, prepared by specialty chefs, has been arranged to rassasy the delegates, who have come to Lucknow from countries participating in the G20 Summit.

A group of 75 -- including chefs and staffers -- have prepared Pan-Asian, Mediterranean, Latin, Mexican, and Italian for the esteemed visitors. However, it was the Awadhi platter and millet-based delicacies that tickled the palate of guests the most.

“As the city is hosting visitors from different parts of the world, the team has curated a bouquet of international cuisine. Along with it, we have also a range of regional Indian cuisines -- including delicacies from South, Punjab, West Bengal, and other parts of India. Our Awadhi platter has lamb stuff (dumba) biryani, nalli-nihari, kakori, mutton galawati, taftan, and warqi paratha,” said chef-de-cuisine Ravi Koiri.

While the delicacies have been kept authentic, the spices have been tweaked to suit the taste of the guests. “Of course, the international cuisine is being savoured but the guests are also relishing Indian cuisines like Moradabadi daal, chola-kulcha, dosa, whole lamb musallam, and kebabs,” added Koiri.

As the entire world is observing the ‘International year of millet’ in 2023, we have also presented millet delicacies made from jawar, amaranth, bajra, barley, ragi, and sanwa rice.

“We have kept millet dishes in all buffets. The most popular among them are -- subz-sikkim, pea pulao, quinoa veg biryani, mushroom kebab, stuff-mushroom, cuttle, croquette, asparagus puff, and desserts such as ramdana laddu, revari, gajak, ragi laddu, jawar kalakand, and kheer, among others. As most of these millets now come in the superfood category, guests are lapping it up due to its health benefits,” said Bhagwati Pant, general manager, of the venue.

Meanwhile, fashion designer Asma Hussain, who gave a talk about cuisine, culture, and craft on the occasion, said, “I interacted with several international guests and noticed that they were very fascinated with the kebabs and Awadhi cuisine.”