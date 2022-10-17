‘AMU alumni playing crucial role in varsity’s growth’

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) alumni walked down the memory lane in their first in-person homecoming since the pandemic as they reconnected with their alma mater during the ‘World Alumni Meet-2022’ at the Kennedy Hall Auditorium.

Addressing the students in the inaugural function, the chief guest, Prof DP Agarwal (former chairman, UPSC, said: “Our alumni are spread all over the world. Certainly, living and working in the G7 and G25 countries is a matter of pride, but we must also serve in places where a lot of development needs to be done”.

“In India we have reached a juncture in our growth, where nobody from any background lags behind. In this amazing era, youngsters must learn from the experiences of high achievers,” said Prof Agarwal.

Presiding over the inaugural function, AMU vice chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor spoke on the important and useful works of the AMU Alumni Affairs Committee.

He said, “The Alumni Affairs Committee has come up with a directory of alumni spread across the globe in which people can search the former AMU students in various countries. This directory has made connecting with alumni living and working in different parts of the world a lot easier.”

He added, “Our alumni have extended help in many ways by staying involved to support their alma mater. The generous donations from the alumni associations in North America, Middle East and other parts of the world have been extremely valuable in providing opportunities to the needy students”.

Representing the Aligarh Alumni Association Washington DC, Dr Rafat Husain, senior scientist, Food and Drug Administration-FDA, USA, informed, “The Aligarh Alumni Association Washington DC has been supporting financial needs of more than 350 AMU students each year”.

Manoj Yadav, IPS officer and director general, National Human Rights Commission, and

Mansoor Ahmad, president, ISUZU Motors International, UAE, also addressed the meet.

In the welcome address, Prof MM Sufyan Beg, chairman, Alumni Affairs Committee, urged students to join courses of SWAYAM, a programme initiated by the Government of India.

Prof Mohammad Mobin, vice chairman, Alumni Affairs Committee, extended the vote of thanks while Dr Faiza Abbasi conducted the programme.