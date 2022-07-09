AMU faculty of law bags 8th position in Outlook-ICARE rankings 2022
Living up to its reputation as one of the leading centres of excellence in legal education, the faculty of law, Aligarh Muslim University has excelled in the recent ranking.
The Outlook (in partnership with ICARE) for 2022 has given 8th rank to the AMU faculty of law among government law institutes. On individual parameters, the faculty of law was ranked 2nd in infrastructure and facilities, 3rd in governance and admissions, 5th in diversity and outreach and 7th in academic and research excellence.
The rankings have been published in the July 4 edition of India Today magazine. The India Today-MDRA survey has ranked the faculty of law, AMU 3rd in the category of ‘Top 10 colleges with best value for money’ and 9th in the category of ‘Top 10 colleges with lowest fees’. The best value for money ranking is calculated on the basis of return on investment (based on average annual salary/total course fees for the entire duration).
Congratulating the faculty, students, alumni of faculty of law, Professor Tariq Mansoor, vice-chancellor said, “It is gratifying to see the faculty of law excelling in the twin objectives of quality and affordability. In the times to come, we shall remain steadfast in our goal of knowledge creation in emerging areas of law, expanding outreach and strengthening industry-academia partnership. AMU is making best efforts to maximize its contribution to nation building”.
Professor Mohammad Ashraf, dean, faculty of law said, “Our faculty members, students and staff have been collectively working towards raising the teaching, academic and research standards. Our students have performed exceedingly well in competitive examinations like judicial services, Judge-Advocate-General, Labour Commission etc. besides academia and litigation. We will strive to further improve in the future.”
Professor M Salim Beg, chairman, Ranking Committee said, “The faculty of law has scored well on the parameters of academy and research excellence, infrastructure and facilities, and governance and admissions. It is reflective of our good governance, academic delivery and infrastructure augmentation.”
Punjab DGP promotes 95 woman SIs among 101 to inspector rank
Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav on Friday promoted 101 sub-inspectors, including 95 women, to the rank of inspector. With these promotions, all vacancies of inspectors have been filled across all districts of the state, Yadav said. The remaining six sub-inspectors were awaiting their promotion, he said. Terming timely promotion as the right of every police official, the DGP assured the entire police force to give them their due promotions very soon.
Lucknow: Centennial students back to school after dist admin intervention
A day after students of government-aided Centennial Inter College here attended their classes outside the school gate following some dispute over the school building, district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar and senior officials of education department reached there and resolved the issue on Friday. Lucknow DM Surya Pal Gangwar, along with district inspector of school (DIoS) Rakesh Kumar Pandey, reached the school around 9am and stayed there for nearly five hours.
Punjab agriculture dept plans to deploy drones to curb farm fires
The Punjab agricultural department plans to deploy drones to conduct aerial surveys to map farms where crop residue is burnt in violation of government orders during paddy and wheat harvest seasons. According to the proposal submitted to the Union agriculture and farmers' welfare ministry, the state department has sought ₹53 crore funds under the Centre's sub-mission on agricultural mechanisation (SMAM).
On track, Agra Metro Rail Project achieves another milestone
The track work of priority corridor of Agra Metro Rail Project was inaugurated on Friday by managing director for Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Sushil Kumar who has recently taken charge. Also, the ground breaking ceremony for receiving sub-station (RSS) was held at Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in the presence of, UPMRC and the plunge column work also began at Agra Fort Metro Station on Friday.
SGPC terms three-year jail for sacrilege convicts insufficient
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday welcomed the conviction of three Dera Sacha Sauda followers in the 2015 Moga sacrilege case, but said that just three-year imprisonment granted by court was not enough given the seriousness of the crime. While welcoming the conviction, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the government should make provisions for life imprisonment for sacrilege. The police firing had taken place during a protest against sacrilege cases.
