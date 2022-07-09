AMU faculty of law bags 8th position in Outlook-ICARE rankings 2022

Living up to its reputation as one of the leading centres of excellence in legal education, the faculty of law, Aligarh Muslim University has excelled in the recent ranking.

The Outlook (in partnership with ICARE) for 2022 has given 8th rank to the AMU faculty of law among government law institutes. On individual parameters, the faculty of law was ranked 2nd in infrastructure and facilities, 3rd in governance and admissions, 5th in diversity and outreach and 7th in academic and research excellence.

The rankings have been published in the July 4 edition of India Today magazine. The India Today-MDRA survey has ranked the faculty of law, AMU 3rd in the category of ‘Top 10 colleges with best value for money’ and 9th in the category of ‘Top 10 colleges with lowest fees’. The best value for money ranking is calculated on the basis of return on investment (based on average annual salary/total course fees for the entire duration).

Congratulating the faculty, students, alumni of faculty of law, Professor Tariq Mansoor, vice-chancellor said, “It is gratifying to see the faculty of law excelling in the twin objectives of quality and affordability. In the times to come, we shall remain steadfast in our goal of knowledge creation in emerging areas of law, expanding outreach and strengthening industry-academia partnership. AMU is making best efforts to maximize its contribution to nation building”.

Professor Mohammad Ashraf, dean, faculty of law said, “Our faculty members, students and staff have been collectively working towards raising the teaching, academic and research standards. Our students have performed exceedingly well in competitive examinations like judicial services, Judge-Advocate-General, Labour Commission etc. besides academia and litigation. We will strive to further improve in the future.”

Professor M Salim Beg, chairman, Ranking Committee said, “The faculty of law has scored well on the parameters of academy and research excellence, infrastructure and facilities, and governance and admissions. It is reflective of our good governance, academic delivery and infrastructure augmentation.”