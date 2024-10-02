AMU marks Gandhi Jayanti as International Day of Non-Violence

The Aligarh Muslim University celebrated its 155th birth anniversary with great zeal as the International Day of Non-Violence at the university’s Maulana Azad (MA) Library, PRO AMU Omar S Peerzada said. AMU VC Prof Naima Khatoon looking at an exhibition of photographs on Mahatma Gandhi at Maulana Azad Library (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering of AMU teachers, students and university staff in the Cultural Hall of the Library, AMU vice-chancellor, Professor Naima Khatoon discussed how Gandhi’s life as a teacher, author, friend and administrator continues to shape the way we think about leadership and social responsibility today.

She stated that Gandhi was a friend to all, transcending barriers of religion, caste, or class. His understanding of human nature was deep, and he knew that real change came not through force but through empathy and compassion.

She also administered a National Integration and Swachhata Pledge on this occasion, urging people to never resort to violence and settle all disputes, whatsoever, by peaceful and constitutional means.

Prof Meraj Ahmad from the department of Hindi, Prof Arshi Khan, Department of political science, AMU students, Syed Faheem Ahmad (B.Tech.) and Madiha Naaz (BA English) spoke on Mahatma Gandhi’s worth in today’s world and how he embodied compassion and courage.

Prof Vibha Sharma (department of English) conducted the event where AMU registrar, Mohammad Imran (IPS), other officials and guests were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the morning, Prof Khatoon inaugurated a big exhibition of books, monographs and photographs on various aspects of Mahatma Gandhi’s life and time which has been organised by the Maulana Azad Library and which is open for all till October 3 from 9.45 am to 5 pm.

Extending a vote of thanks, Prof Nishat Fatima, the university librarian said that more than 600 books and documents in several languages have been put on display covering the various aspects of Mahatma Gandhi’s life. The most prominent documents include the books authored by Gandhiji, his collected works in 100 volumes and three issues of the newspaper Harijan (1939, 1940, and 1946).

She said that the handwritten letters by Mahatma Gandhi, especially a letter to Lady Ummat-ul-Islam, the daughter of Colonel Mohammad Hameed Khan, finance minister of the princely state of Patiala, written on July 20, 1937, the letter written on July 29, 1942 to Abdul Bari, an old boy of AMU and a letter written to the AMU student union’s general secretary on January 7, 1937, are of great interest to the visitors.