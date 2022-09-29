Home / Cities / Others / AMU staff, students to take ‘national integration’ pledge on Gandhi Jayanti

AMU staff, students to take 'national integration' pledge on Gandhi Jayanti

Published on Sep 29, 2022

The celebrations will begin with vice-chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor inaugurating the exhibition of books and photographs on Mahatma Gandhi at Maulana Azad Library.

Aligarh Muslim University campus. (File photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

Faculty members and students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary on October 2.

He will also deliver a speech on the father of the nation at the cultural hall of the library.

Later, the VC will administer the national integration and sanitation pledges to the gathering.

Prof Mohammad Jahangeer Warsi, chairman, department of linguistics, Prof Mohammad Ali Jauhar, chairman, department of Urdu, Zahra Asad, BSc final year student and Javed Ashraf, Urdu research scholar will also give speech on the ‘life and works of Mahatma Gandhi’.

AMU librarian Prof Nishat Fatima will extend the vote of thanks, which will be followed by singing of the national anthem.

A symposium on ‘Re-evaluating the Mahatma: Ideas and Practices of Gandhi’ will take place at the department of political science on October 1.

“The programme will have speeches by Prof M Aftab Alam, Parvez Alam, Dr Iftekhar Ahmad Ansari, Dr Amin Mir and Dr Adil Ghaznavi besides a special address by Prof Mirza Asmer Beg, dean, faculty of social sciences,” said Prof Iqbalur Rehman, chairman, department of political science.

