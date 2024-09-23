Anger in Bijnor village as body of Qari exhumed illegally

The decomposed body of a Qari (a person who recites the Quran with the proper rules of recitation) was exhumed by unidentified people, in Village Khaari of Haldaur police station, in district Bijnor, on Sunday night. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Villagers and the police are suspecting the hand of a Tantrik in the incident, with angry villagers demanding immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

SP, city, Bijnor, Sanjeev Kumar Vajpayee, said that primary facie it seems the act of a Tantrik as incense sticks and other material of puja were found near the grave. Additional force has been deployed in the village in the wake of prevailing anger of villagers, he said, and efforts are underway to arrest the wrongdoers.

He said that the 85-year-old Qari Safurrehmam, of Village Khaari, passed away two months ago and he was buried in the village’s graveyard on July 25.

Some villagers reached the graveyard on Monday and found that the grave of the Qari had been dug up and his decomposed body was taken out. Few people claimed that it was beheaded.

Angry villagers gathered at the graveyard demanding action against those who were involved in it. SP Sanjeev Vajpayee, CO of Haldaur area, reached the spot after receiving information and a forensic team was also called at the spot.

Vajpayee said that teams have been formed to identify and nab those who were involved in it.