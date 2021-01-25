Another girl of Gill village govt school ‘ends life’
Another student of the Government Senior Secondary School for Girls in Gill village has allegedly died by suicide. She was a Class-12 student of the Arts stream.
The girl allegedly took the extreme step on January 16, just five days after another student of the school had hanged herself in the biology lab of the school.
As per information, the family of the second suicide victim had cremated the body without reporting the matter to the police.
The Universal Human Rights Organisation (UHRO) has taken up the matter with the police for investigation. UHRO president Satnam Singh Dhaliwal said that suicide by two girls of the same school within a matter of five days is not normal and police should investigate the matter thoroughly.
Delhon police station in-charge, inspector Sukhdev Singh Brar said
that they have come to know about the suicide of the second student, but the family has already cremated the body. When the police called the girl’s parents for investigation, they told them that the girl was tensed over her academic progress.
Police have lodged a DDR and started an investigation. School principal Smriti Bhargav said they had tried to contact her parents, but they were reluctant to share any details with the school. The principal stated that the girl was an average student.
The first victim, who had killed herself within the school premises, had left behind a suicide note, stating that she was ending her life as her parents were planning to marry her off while she wanted to continue her studies.
