Another highest daily spike in Ludhiana as Covid rages on

Amid the growing concerns of over 81% samples sent by the state for genome sequencing turning up positive for the new UK variant of Covid-19, more than 300 coronavirus cases were reported on the fourth consecutive day in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

The district also saw four deaths, which took the toll to 1,089.

The district logged 364 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, toppling the Saturday, Sunday, Monday’s records. The Tuesday’s figure has now become the highest single-day count of the year so far.

With 28,174 recoveries so far, the district is left with 1,089 active cases. Dr Bishav Mohan, member of the Covid task force of the state, said both the vaccines currently available are effective against the new strain of virus.

“We were suspecting the new strain to be the reason behind the sudden spurt in corona cases,” said Dr Mohan.

Meanwhile, civil surgeon Dr Sukhjeevan Kakkar said it was not yet known how many from Ludhiana were infected with the UK strain of the virus. “We have not yet not received any official details about it,” the doctor added.

On Monday, ENT specialist Dr Arun Mitra had tested positive for the second time, triggering a debate that he was infected with the new strain of the virus. Dr Mitra was inoculated about 10 days ago.

The latest fatalities in Ludhiana included a 64-year-old man from Moti Nagar, a 68-year-old woman from Railway Colony, a 34-year-old man from Shatbgarh village and a 36-year-old man from Malakpuri.

Undertrials, travellers, teachers among those infected

Two undertrials and domestic travellers, three healthcare workers, nine teachers and three students have tested positive for the virus in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

All three students are from BCM School in Shastri Nagar.

Among others infected are teachers from Oxford Model School in Hans Kalan, a student from Government High School, Rumi, a teacher from DPS, another teacher from GSSS, Bhaini Sahib, a teacher from GSSS, Mundian Kalan, a teacher from Dwarka School in Raikot, and one each from BSM School in Shastri Nagar and GSS Rajewal.

Besides, a staffer from PAU also tested positive.

5,414 people inoculated

As many as 5,414 people turned up for Covid vaccination at various government and private health centres in Ludhiana on Tuesday. These included 1,756 senior citizens and 1,282 comorbid people. Besides, 395 healthcare workers came for the first dose, while 107 received the second dose. As many as 1,570 frontline warriors received the first jab on Tuesday, while 304 got the second vaccination dose. So far, 1,15,280 people in the district have been inoculated.

39 casualties, 2,305 cases in 9 days

In the last nine days, the district has recorded a total of 39 Covid-related deaths and 2,305 fresh infections with over 200 new cases being added to the tally every single day. However, it is for the fourth time in over five months that the single-day count has breached the 300-mark.

On March 15, the week had started with 226 cases, followed by 245 infections on March 16, while 233 cases were reported on March 17. On March 18, as many as 237 cases were reported. On March 19, the positive count reached 292. Cases on March 20 were 329, on March 21, 330 and 341 infections were logged on March 22.

While four people died on March 15, six deaths were witnessed on March 16. The virus had claimed five lives on March 17, while four patients died on March 18 and 19 each. Two persons died on March 20, while eight deaths were reported on March 21. After two deaths on March 22, four fatalities were reported on Tuesday.