Another patient flees MGMMCH Covid ward

A Covid-19 fled Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Hospital (MGMMCH) in Jamshedpur late Sunday night and was traceless till Monday evening, officials said. This was the second such incident in four days.

“Search for the man is on,” Vinay Kumar, Mango police station officer in-charge (OC), said.

Earlier, a Covid-19 patient fled the same hospital on Saturday last. The man was, however, later traced and quarantined in his own house.

In the recent case, the man, hailing from Hanuman Temple area under Mango police station, was shifted to MGMMCH Sunday afternoon after testing positive. He, however, walked out of the Covid-19 ward and fled. The matter came to fore when the on-duty nurse went to his bed late Sunday night to give medicines and found him missing.

Subsequently, Mango police and health department officials were informed and a search was immediately launched.

Notably, MGMMCH, apart from Jamshedpur Sadar Hospital (JSH), does not have any security guard in view of homeguard jawans going on strike. While 90 homeguard jawans were earlier deployed at MGMMCH, 20 jawans used to provide security at JSH before the strike.