Anti-encroachment drive faces resistance by villagers in Jalore

Jaipur, A team of district administration and police faced resistance by villagers, including women, during an anti-encroachment drive in Odwada village of Rajasthan's Jalore district. HT Image

Additional policemen were deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Later, the villagers were removed from the spot and the drive was carried out.

Many women were seen crying and pleading the police to not raze their houses.

Opposition Congress in Rajasthan blamed the BJP government in the state over the issue.

Jalore SP Gyan Chandra Yadav said the action was taken as per the high court's direction to remove encroachment, including houses, from the land.

"When the team went, villagers protested. They did not let the team enter the village. They blocked the road. Additional policemen were deployed to control the situation after which the anti-encroachment drive started with the help of earthmoving machines," he said.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra attacked the BJP government over the action.

Destroyed houses, crying families, brutality against women and the cruel face of the police in Odwada, Jalore. Welcome to BJP's new Rajasthan. Shameful!" he posted on X with a video of police allegedly pushing people.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's son and Congress leader Vaibhav Gehlot, who contested Lok Sabha election from Jalore seat in the state, said that 440 houses were being demolished as part of the anti-encroachment drive even though families have been "living there for years".

"The administration is citing the high court order for this, but these houses were saved through effective advocacy during the Congress government. I believe that due to a lack of effective advocacy, the high court's decision would have gone against the villagers," he said.

"I have also spoken to the Jalore Collector, requested him to think sensitively and file an appeal in favour of these poor people against the decision of the high court, and help in providing justice to the common people by stopping this action till the decision of the Supreme Court comes. I am also taking legal opinion to help the villagers in this matter," he said in a post on X.

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot posted on X, "I strongly condemn the misbehavior with the people protesting against the order to demolish houses in Odwada village of Jalore district. These people are raising their voice to save their homes, in which women are also included."

"The government should have taken action to provide immediate relief for their rights through the judiciary. Police and administration are requested that this issue should be resolved through peace and dialogue," he added.

