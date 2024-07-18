Any plan for AIIMS-like institution in Prayagraj, HC asks Centre

The Allahabad high court has asked the Union Health Ministry whether the Central government has any plans to establish a premier healthcare institution similar to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Prayagraj. Allahabad high court campus (File photo)

Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Manish Kumar Nigam were hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) plea filed by Sahaj-Sarathi Foundation and another highlighting the inadequacy of medical facilities and infrastructure in the city.

Petitioner’s plea was that with a population of over 5.9 million as per the 2011 Census, there was an urgent need of improved medical facilities. It was argued that the city is a major administrative and educational hub, hosting the Allahabad high court, the Commissionerate for four districts, and several central and state government establishments.

It was contended that despite its prominence, medical facilities are severely lacking in Prayagraj as the existing Medical College and TB Sapru Hospital, both state-run institutions, offer subpar medical services.

A supplementary affidavit was filed in the court highlighting the dilapidated conditions of the hospital buildings and the inadequacies of the medical services provided.

The petitioners also submitted that Prayagraj meets most of the criteria outlined in the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, which aims to address regional imbalances in tertiary healthcare and enhance medical education facilities.

Given these factors, they argued that the Central Government should establish an AIIMS-like institute in Prayagraj to provide specialized tertiary medical services as per the policy.

The Court, on this said, “We direct the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi to file his affidavit and apprise the Court if Central government proposes to set up any AIIMS like institute in the city of Prayagraj. We may observe that this is not an adversarial litigation and while directing the first respondent to file his affidavit, we hope and trust that the actual conditions prevailing in the city with regard to availability of medical services be considered in an objective manner and the decision of the Government be informed to the Court.”

The matter has been posted for further hearing on August 1.