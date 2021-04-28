Appoint staff to ensure oxygen supply in hospitals is constant: TMC

A day after four patients allegedly died due to lack of oxygen in a private hospital in Thane; the civic commissioner held a meeting with all doctor representatives from private hospitals across Thane city. Members of the Covid task force were also present in the meeting, wherein, all private hospitals have been asked to appoint one person in each hospital to ensure the smooth functioning of all safety norms and continuous supply of electricity and oxygen.

“Hospitals should be in touch with Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) oxygen cell and ensure there is enough supply of oxygen at all times. We have to ensure there are no untoward incidents caused due to any lapses. Hence, we are putting into place certain rules like appointing an officer for this purpose,” said Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner.

Urban development minister, Eknath Shinde has ordered a structural, fire and oxygen audit of all hospitals, private and government, within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Moreover, instructions have been given to deploy fire engines outside every Covid centre to prevent accidents. In every civic body, the assistant commissioner and the ward officer will be responsible for monitoring the oxygen supply in private hospitals.

Similarly, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has set up a war room for oxygen supply, intending to not inconvenience the patients’ family. A team of six officials led by deputy municipal commissioner Babasaheb Rajale has been deployed. This team will monitor the oxygen reserve in every government as well as private facilities every three hours.