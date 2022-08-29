Appointment of 9 judges notified, takes Calcutta high court’s strength to 54
Last week, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged the judges to dispose of pending cases and appoint more women judges
The appointment of nine new Calcutta high court judges was notified on Sunday, taking its total strength to 54. The court has a sanctioned strength of 72 judges.
In a notification, the Union law and justice ministry said the president has appointed Biswaroop Chowdhury, Partha Sarathi Sen, Prasenjit Biswas, Uday Kumar, Ajay Kumar Gupta, Supratim Bhattacharya, Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, Apurba Sinha Ray, and Md Shabbar Rashidi for two years.
Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, a senior advocate and a Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha member, said this is the highest strength of the court in recent memory and will help to dispose of the pending cases faster.
The court has over 200,000 pending cases. Last week, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged the judges to dispose of pending cases and appoint more women judges.
“Solve the pending cases. So many cases are pending. Some are three and four-year-olds. ...[Appoint] more women judges also. We have very few [women judges]. I know it is not in your hands and you are trying your best,” Banerjee said at an event organised to hand over a building for the extension of the court.
Established on July 1, 1862, the court has jurisdiction over West Bengal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
HP: Kangra’s Shahpur gets development projects worth ₹77 crore
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹77.66 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district. “Perhaps, they have forgotten that it was Narendra Modi who granted ₹800 crore as a special central assistance to the state,” said Thakur, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for the state. The chief minister also flagged off two fire tenders for Shahpur substation.
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
