Armed forces veterans celebrate Navy Day in Noida

NOIDA: Veterans of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force celebrated the Navy Day at the Jalvayu Vihar Community Centre (JVCC) in Noida on Saturday evening, marking the occasion with cultural performances and interactions. Around 350 people, including community members, attended the programme (Representative photo)

Vice admiral CR Praveen Nair, Controller Personnel Services, naval headquarters, was the chief guest of the event, who was joined by retired veterans from the two forces. Around 350 people, including community members, attended the programme.

“We celebrate the Navy Day every year on its designated date, December 4. However, this year the event was slightly delayed,” said Commander Narendra Mahajan (retired), a member of the society.

The celebrations began with a welcome address by rear admiral Brijesh Jhang (retired), president of JVCC, who spoke about the significance of the day. “We have gathered here to honour the silent service that guards our vast seas, the steadfast resolve that protects our shores, and the men and women who serve under the Indian White Ensign,” he said.

The programme featured maritime-themed Bharatanatyam performances by children, showcasing the history of the Indian Navy. Veterans also shared personal accounts from their years of service in the armed forces.

Wing Commander Dharan Acharya (retired), one of the attendees, said, “This is an annual get-together that brings back the good old days.”

The event concluded with a performance by the Indian Naval Band, followed by dinner.

“We celebrate national occasions such as Republic Day, Independence Day, Air Force Day and Navy Day every year. Around 350 veterans from the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy join us. This year, we also had a special performance by the Indian Naval Band,” said major TR Trikha (retired), an executive committee member of JVCC.