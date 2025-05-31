Arunachal: 9 killed in landslides, flash floods; families hit in Upper Subansiri

ITANAGAR: At least nine people lost their lives in separate rain-related incidents across Arunachal Pradesh as landslides and flash floods battered parts of the state following days of incessant rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Arunachal Pradesh. (Representational image)

In East Kameng district, a massive landslide swept away a vehicle on the Bana-Seppa stretch of National Highway 13 late Thursday night, killing all seven occupants. The vehicle, which was heading to Seppa, was caught in the debris triggered by continuous downpours. All seven bodies were recovered by rescue teams early Friday morning, officials said.

State home minister Mama Natun expressed grief over the loss of lives.

“It is very painful to hear about the tragic loss of seven lives in a landslide on NH-13 between Bana and Seppa. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time,” Natung said in a statement. He urged citizens to avoid night travel in landslide-prone areas during the monsoon season.

In another tragic development, two labourers were killed and two others rescued after a landslide struck near the Pine Grove area on the Ziro-Kamle road in Lower Subansiri district.

Meanwhile, heavy rains led to flash floods in Upper Subansiri district, affecting over 100 families. The Sigin River, swollen from continuous rainfall, overflowed and flooded several residential areas.

The worst-hit localities include Sigin-I, Sigin-II, Sigin-III, Sinyik Colony, Polo Colony, Tikre Colony, and the burial ground area. The district administration has issued an advisory urging people to take precautions and avoid low-lying areas during the ongoing spell of heavy rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Arunachal Pradesh, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in isolated pockets on May 30, with very heavy rain likely to continue on May 31. The wet spell is expected to persist through June 1 to 5, with widespread rain across the state.

IMD has also flagged a moderate to high risk of flash floods in several districts, including East Kameng, East Siang, Dibang Valley, and West Kameng, over the next 24 hours.

Authorities have urged residents, particularly those living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas, to remain cautious and avoid non-essential travel. Disaster response teams have been placed on alert, while local administrations are closely monitoring the evolving situation.