Arunachal: BJP sweeps Itanagar civic polls; PPA wins in Pasighat

Itanagar: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh registered a decisive victory in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) elections, winning 14 of the 20 wards. BJP candidates were elected unopposed from four wards in Itanagar. (Representational image)

The civic polls for IMC, held on December 15, recorded a 51.39 % voter turnout, officials said, adding that 72,438 voters were eligible to cast their ballots in the municipal elections across the state.

In Itanagar, BJP candidates secured comfortable margins in several wards. Gigi Rena won Ward 18 by 695 votes and Likha Nari Tadar bagged Ward 16 with a margin of 676 votes, while Lokam Sikio won Ward 1 by 534 votes. BJP candidates were elected unopposed from Wards 4, 6, 7 and 19.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) emerged as the second-largest party in the IMC, winning three wards. Gora Lotak recorded the highest victory margin, winning Ward 11 by 818 votes. The party also won Wards 9 and 12.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won two wards, while independent candidate Yaro Nayam clinched Ward 3 by a narrow margin of 27 votes.

Meanwhile, in Pasighat Municipal Council in East Siang district, the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA), a regional party, emerged as the dominant force, winning five of the eight wards, official results showed on Saturday.

PPA candidates won Wards 1 to 5, securing a clear majority in the council. Tagom Padung won Ward 1 with a margin of 361 votes, while Mem Tamut, Oyon Pabin, Kamin Lego and Rahul Tamuk also registered victories for the party.

The BJP won two seats in Pasighat, while independent candidate Oni Tamuk secured Ward 8.

Meanwhile, counting of votes for the panchayat elections was still underway amid tight security arrangements till the filing of this report.

While electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used for the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) polls, ballot papers are being counted for the panchayat elections.