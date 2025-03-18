Arunachal: Man sentenced to life for murdering two sisters in Itanagar in 2008

A sessions court in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday sentenced Majibur Rahman, alias Atabur Rahman, to life imprisonment for the murder of two sisters who ran a beauty parlour at Ganga Market in Itanagar. Representational image.

Judge Hirendra Kashyap convicted Rahman under sections 302, 457 and 280 of the Indian Penal Code and also imposed a fine of ₹20,000.

The horrific crime had sent shock waves across the state and the conviction comes after an 11-year manhunt that ended with Rahman’s arrest in January this year.

The team of Itanagar Police, led by SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, tracked and arrested Rahman using electronic and human surveillance.

“This conviction not only marks the culmination of a long-standing investigation but also reinforces the dedication and perseverance of the Capital Police team in ensuring justice is served,” Singh said.

Rahman, who had committed the murders on June 6, 2008, was initially arrested by the police on September 03, 2008, but had escaped from judicial custody on August 24, 2012, along with two other prisoners and had been on the run for over a decade.

During his years on the run, Rahman changed his identity and moved across various states, including Kerala and Karnataka. He was also known to have stayed in Majuli, Assam, and worked in Narayanpur, Lakhimpur, and other locations.

A resident of Gohaidholoni village in Assam’s North Lakhimpur district, Rahman was a history-sheeter. His criminal record includes multiple thefts and offences across Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

He was also part of a gang involved in multiple thefts across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.