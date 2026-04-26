Arunachal POCSO court awards death penalty to repeat offender for rape

A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court in Arunachal Pradesh’s Yupia on Friday sentenced a 44-year-old man to death for repeatedly raping his minor relative in 2019, calling the offence a “rarest of rare” case marked by a grave breach of trust. The court found the victim’s testimony consistent and credible. (iStock)

Special Judge (POCSO) Dr Hirendra Kashyap convicted Lakang Tallang in the 2019 case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape committed by a person in a position of trust and criminal intimidation, read with section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The court held that the accused, the victim’s maternal uncle, exploited a position of trust to commit aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

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According to the prosecution, led by special public prosecutor Kagam Bagra, the incident occurred on June 4, 2019, when Tallang drove the minor from Seppa to her sister’s residence in Doimukh.

The accused allegedly diverted the vehicle to an isolated area near Kheel, threatened her with a dao (machete) and raped her in a roadside jungle.

The court noted that the assault was repeated at another location before the accused dropped the victim near Rono Hills and fled.

The victim later informed her family, following which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on the same day at Doimukh police station.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 11 witnesses, including the survivor, medical experts, and the investigating officer.

The court found the victim’s testimony consistent and credible. Medical and forensic evidence corroborated the allegations, including injuries consistent with sexual assault and the presence of human semen on the victim’s clothes.

The court relied on ossification test reports to conclude that the victim was a minor at the time of the offence. It also observed that the convict was a repeat offender who had previously been sentenced to life imprisonment in another POCSO case and showed no remorse.

It ruled that life imprisonment would be inadequate given the gravity of the crime. “The convict poses a threat to children in society and deserves the strictest penalty,” the court said.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh and directed that the case be referred to the Gauhati High Court for confirmation of the death sentence. It further asked the district legal services authority to ensure adequate compensation to the victim under the Arunachal Pradesh Victim’s Compensation Act, 2011.