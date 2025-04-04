Arunachal Pradesh unveils new tourism logo, policy

Arunachal Pradesh tourism minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Thursday unveiled a new tourism policy and logo for the state tourism department with an aim to attract domestic and international visitors to India’s northeastern edge — a land often described as breathtaking, mysterious, and largely untouched. State tourism minister Sona (third from left in front row) at the launch event on Thursday. (Official handout photo)

The rebranding includes a new tagline – ‘Arunachal: Beyond Myths and Mountains’ – and a logo that reflects the state’s nickname – the ‘Land of the Dawn-Lit Mountains’. But the campaign is more than cosmetic. It marks the start of an ambitious plan to position the state as a premier destination for sustainable and experiential travel.

“Our new policy aims to position Arunachal Pradesh as a world-class tourism destination while preserving our natural heritage, rich tribal culture, and biodiversity,” Sona said at the launch in New Delhi.

The state has been experiencing rapid growth in tourism of late. In 2023, Arunachal saw a staggering 300% increase in foreign tourist arrivals, while domestic visits surged nearly 369% — crossing the one million mark for the first time.

Officials say the new tourism blueprint will focus on adventure, tribal, wellness, spiritual, farm, and even wine tourism — a first for the region — alongside MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and border tourism. The move aims to offer more immersive, off-the-beaten-path experiences in a state known for its pristine landscapes and indigenous cultures.

“Arunachal has so much to offer,” Sona said. “I urge everyone to experience its beauty and share our story with the world.”

The state is investing in local capacity building to boost the sector. Tourism advisor and MLA Mopi Mihu announced partnerships with the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) and the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) to assess skill gaps and train local guides and small tourism businesses.

A new tourism facilitation cell will also be established alongside district-level land banks, designed to streamline investments and assist potential stakeholders.

“This cell will serve as a one-stop solution for disseminating information and addressing investor concerns,” tourism secretary Ranphoa Ngowa said.