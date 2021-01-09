As Jan 31 deadline approaches, 1,624 of 1,644 polluting industries switch to PNG
Of the total 1,644 polluting industries in the national capital, 1,624 units have switched over to piped natural gas (PNG), according to the latest status report by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Saturday.
The Commission for Air Quality Management(CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas last December had directed all industrial units in Delhi to switch over to PNG by January 31 and had directed the DPCC to inspect and identify industries using polluting fuels and penalise those units.
A senior DPCC official said on Saturday, “A total of 1,624 industrial units in Delhi have converted to PNG, a safer and non-polluting fuel.”
The official said a status report of this has been submitted to the CAQM and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
In an air review meeting conducted on December 22, che Commission reviewed the progress of industries switching over to PNG. Representatives of the Delhi government, DPCC, Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) had attended the meeting to chalk out a plan to switch these industrial units to cleaner fuels as a long-term initiative to reduce pollution in Delhi.
“About 1,644 of the industrial units are spread across 50 industrial areas in Delhi had been identified for the switch over to PNG. The commission stressed on the need to switch over to a cleaner fuel by all identified industries in Delhi, considering that the sector is one of the major contributors to air pollution in Delhi and the NCR,” the minutes of the meeting read.
IGL and GAIL have been directed to complete the pipeline network, metering, and associated infrastructure by January 31.
MM Kutty, former Delhi chief secretary, who is currently the chairman of the commission, had earlier said they were also working on a long-term solution to crop stubble fires that also pollute the region’s air.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra past grim mark of 50K Covid-19 deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 lakh from 1.2 cr database to get vaccine on priority: Gujarat CM Rupani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bulk garbage generators: Clear wet garbage at source or get ready to pay heavy fines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swach opposes PMC plan to privatise garbage collection in city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Transport of Covid vaccine to begin soon, Pune police to provide security
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police sting finds parking staff at Ludhiana civil hospital fleecing visitors, 3 booked for extortion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana: Convict booked for misleading court, police with false identity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Free buses from Uttarakhand, digital chaupal among newly added facilities at UP Gate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suspect who robbed rice trader in December of ₹13 lakh arrested after encounter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida authority to modify over 20 U-Turns in city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: 22-year-old man stabbed to death for objecting to sister being harassed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida: 24-year-old acquitted of charges under POCSO Act as victim counters FIR claims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Homebuyers protest against delayed possession Greater Noida west project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida Sec74, 76 residents complain of dust pollution from ‘irresponsible’ construction activities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida, Ghaziabad to conduct comprehensive vaccination dry-run on January 11
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox