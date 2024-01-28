Bihar battle: Dumped by Nitish Kumar, RJD in PR offensive for Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: Amid political turmoil in Bihar with outgoing chief minister Nitish Kumar once again realigning with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) took on Kumar by highlighting the work done by Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in the state as his deputy. RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (File Photo)

On Sunday, in an oblique attack on Kumar, all leading vernacular newspapers in the state carried a full-page advertisement with a picture of deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and the tagline “Dyanvad Tejashwi”.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The advertisement, published by the RJD, showed all the works done in the past one and a half years by the Mahagatbandan (grand alliance) government comprising the RJD and Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), with a photo of Tejashwi leading the charge.

The RJD highlighted how their party being a senior partner in the grand alliance with Tejashwi as its leader and deputy chief minister was a key player in the big decisions.

People familiar with the matter said that the full-page advertisement on Sunday morning which was published hours before Kumar’s resignation, is a game plan by the RJD to portray how as a key ally of the GA government, it had worked for the state’s development.

The advertisement highlighted the recruitment of 400,000 government employees including teachers, caste-based surveys, enhancement of reservation limit, including for backward and upper castes to 75% in state government jobs and educational institutions, improvement in the health sector, tourism policy and infrastructure projects.

A senior RJD leader said that it is a preparation for the RJD’s new campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

On Saturday, the RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav addressed party legislators following which the Lalu was authorised to take a decision in the backdrop of the fast-changing political situation in the state.

The RJD has maintained a calm and wait-and-watch approach in the past few days over speculations of JD(U) realigning with the BJP and is likely to take an aggressive stance once a new dispensation comes into shape in Bihar.