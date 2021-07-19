Home / Cities / Others / Ashadhi Ekadashi demand sees sweet potato prices double
By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 10:55 PM IST

PUNE Even as the prices of some vegetables have eased in the past few days, there has now been a sudden spike in the rates of sweet potato and potato, normally in high demand for Ashadhi Ekadashi on Tuesday.

The wholesale market on Sunday saw the arrival of 12 trucks, each carrying 120 tonnes of sweet potato, used by a large number of people on Ekadashi. Since the demand is high, prices of sweet potato went up from 25 per kg to 50 per kg on Monday.

“The produce from the Karmala area (Solapur) fetched 300 per 10 kg in the wholesale market, while for retail, the price is 50 per kg. The sweet potatoes from this area are small in size and sweet in taste, hence, in great demand,” said Shrirang Choudhary, sweet potato farmer.

According to Amol Ghule, vice-president of the Adate Association, along with sweet potatoes, potatoes and chillies are also selling well, at 12 to 14 per kg, wholesale.

Shirin Patil, a housewife from Aundh said, “Sweet potatoes are being sold at 50 per kg, but they are very good to eat, not just as a fasting food, but there are many health benefits to eating it.”

Ghule said, “Last year, due to lockdown, the market had not seen such a surplus produce or sale like this year. We have most of the sweet potatoes coming in from Undargaon, Manjargaon and some other villages in Karmala district, Solapur. The farmers are very happy to see the sweet potatoes get a good price, unlike sales that fell sharply due to corona. This year, however, there seems to be a demand.”

On the other hand, prices of lady-finger (okra) and cauliflower fell sharply from 60 per kg to 40 per kg in the retail market.

