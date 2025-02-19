Assam assembly adjourned thrice over adjournment motions

The ongoing budget session of the Assam assembly was adjourned thrice on Wednesday after ruling and opposition MLAs demanded discussions on adjournment motions submitted by them. As soon as question hour ended, both ruling and opposition party MLAs demanded that discussions should be allowed. (Assam assembly)

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had given an adjournment notice seeking discussion on two inquiry reports regarding illegalities in job selections by the state public service commission and another adjournment notice by opposition Congress on the issue of illegal coal mining in Assam.

The lone CPI (M) MLA had submitted an adjournment motion on illegal syndicates while opposition All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) had moved a motion seeking discussion of on the issue of detention camps.

As soon as question hour ended, both ruling and opposition party MLAs demanded discussions on the adjournment motions moved by them while suspending other issues on the agenda.

“I agree that all the four motions are of importance. But we don’t need to adjourn the House proceedings to discuss them as they can be taken up later,” Speaker Biswajit Daimary mentioned.

He said that adjournments motions can’t be admitted as Wednesday’s proceedings include a motion of thanks on the Governor’s address (given on the first day of the session on Monday) and the rules don’t allow breaks during that.

The house was therefore adjourned thrice amid the pandemonium in the assembly.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia said they wanted a proper discussion on the illegal mining activities.

“The mishap at an illegal coal mine in Dima Hasao district in January this year in which nine people died had exposed how such mining activities were going on without the government taking any action. We wanted a detailed discussion on it, but the Speaker didn’t allow our adjournment motion,” said Saikia.

BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain meanwhile, sought discussion on the cash for jobs case in the state’s public service commission.

“The cash of jobs scam in the state public service commission, which the inquiry reports tabled in the House on Monday detailed showed how rampant corruption selection of bureaucrats and police officers took place during the previous Congress regime. But Congress prevented any discussions on it by trying to divert the issue,” said Borgohain.

When the House convened after the third adjournment, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma requested the Speaker to allow discussions on all the four adjournment motions on a future date during the ongoing session.