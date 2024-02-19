Assam CID summons Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders over damages during Nyay Yatra

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police has issued summons to 11 Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi to appear before them on February 23 in connection with an FIR registered against them over the alleged clashes during the party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state earlier this year. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File)

The summonses were issued on Monday under Section 41 A (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), according to the officials.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, the CID has asked general secretaries of the Congress party KC Venugopal and Jitendra Singh, Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Bora, member of Parliament, Gaurav Gogoi, leader of Opposition in Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, and others.

In addition, Youth Congress national president BV Srinivas, and National Students Union of India (NSUI) in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar were also issued summons.

CID in its order wrote, “In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 41A of CrPC, during the investigation of FIR/Case No. 55/2024 dated 23/01/2024 under section 120B/142/147/283/253/332/ 333/188/427 IPC of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 registered at Police Station Basistha, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances for you, in relation to the present investigation.”

Inspector of police of CID, Guwahati, Kaikhoseh Simte further wrote, “You are directed to circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation. Hence you are directed to appear before me at 11:30 AM on 23/02/2024 at CID police Station, Ulubari, Guwahati.”

Responding to this, the Assam Congress said that they will appear before the CID as per the direction. However, they said that this was not required because none of the leaders mentioned in the summons were involved in any sort of vandalism.

“They have registered cases in different police stations across the state and are asking us to appeal. They have also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and now CID has summoned us. They can put all the cases together and call us for interrogation,” said Debabrata Saikia.

He said that this is an attempt to harass the opposition. “When cases were registered against AIUDF chief Badaruddin Ajmal for communal remarks, police brought all the cases at one place but they are trying to humiliate us by calling us here and there. This shows their intention,” Saikia added.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Assam on January 18 this year and they were instructed not to visit some areas including Guwahati.

Congress said that their Yatra was attacked by the BJP supporters in some areas while Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the Congress leaders were trying to provoke communal tensions in the state.

On January 23, Sarma asked the Assam police to register cases against Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi. Police later registered cases under several sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Samra also said that the police will arrest the accused Congress party leaders after the General Election this year.